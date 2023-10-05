DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 30-year-old man has been charged in a double shooting that killed a Duke graduate student and injured another woman.

Stephon Dubose is charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection to the shootings on Worth Street on Monday morning.

The fatal victim was identified as Angela Marina Risi, 30, of Durham.

Around 7:18 a.m. on Monday, Durham police responded to a call of a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Worth Street. When officers got to the scene, two women were found with gunshot wounds. EMS transported the two victims to the hospital, but one of them died later from her injuries.

Dubose is currently being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.

Based on preliminary investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator J. Harris at 919-560-4440 ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.