Man charged with murder in party bus shooting that killed 2 Durham men

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) – A man was arrested and charged with murder on Friday following a party bus shooting earlier in the month that left two Durham men dead, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Tyquan Jhaniek Harris was charged and served with two warrants for arrest for first-degree murder. At the time of the shooting, authorities said Harris, who was also shot, was in serious condition in the hospital. He is now receiving medical treatment in prison.

The victims were identified as Randy Hargraves Jr. and Key-Shawn Cooley, both from Durham.

The business operating the party bus was Clipper Gang Elite Transportation, which is based out of Wake County.

One witness who did not want to be identified told CBS 17 sister station Fox 8 that he was driving on Interstate 85 at Interstate 73 in Guilford County when the large party bus in front of him started swerving, blocking lanes of traffic. He and other drivers zigzagged along the highway to avoid an accident.

Then he heard gunfire. Another witness said she heard three shots ring out.

The owner of the company, Willie Johnston, was driving the bus. A friend of Johnston’s said the owner’s son was also on the bus and did not survive, Fox 8 reported.

The driver said that his son and nephew were on the bus when the shooting occurred.

“I got a party bus and I had some passengers and one of the guys started shooting. I ran away from the bus. I don’t know what happened,” the driver said on a 911 call. “My son is on the bus, my nephew.”

The driver said he was on a hill near the scene while on the phone in an attempt to get away from the shooting.

“He got out and started shooting toward the back and I ran away,” the driver said.

The driver said he believed 10 to 12 shots were fired from a man wearing a red jump suit.

One man, who called 911 twice, said a person riding the bus told the driver to pull the vehicle over, and then gunshots began to ring out.

“I don’t know if he’s reloading or what. It was a lot of shots, man,” the caller said. “I don’t know if he’s on foot or walking around.”

The caller also said the shooter was wearing a red jump suit.