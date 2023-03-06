The scene outside the 300 block of Residence Inn Blvd. (Deana Harley/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Durham homicide, according to police.

Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. on Sunday to the Sonesta Select, a hotel at 301 Residence Inn Blvd.

Officers said they originally responded to a cardiac arrest call, but after getting to the scene discovered that the victim had been killed.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Nicole Bullock of Durham.

Police said Rodney Crawford, 33, of Jersey City, NJ, was arrested and charged with murder.

Crawford is being held at the Durham County Jail without bond and could face more charges, according to police.