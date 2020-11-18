Man charged with shooting off-duty Durham deputy; ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ suspect still sought

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested and another suspect is sought after an off-duty Durham County deputy was shot Saturday, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Armand Lewis-Langston, 23, was arrested at his home Tuesday. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder.

He is being held without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities seized multiple weapons at Lewis-Langston’s home. The sheriff’s office said he has a criminal history in Durham County that dates back to 2014.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said these guns were among the weapons seized from 220 Scheer Ave. in Durham. (DCSO)

On Oct. 22, Lewis-Langston was charged by Durham police with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and distribute marijuana. He was given a $25,000 bond and released the same day, the sheriff’s office said.

Durham County deputies are also looking for 26-year-old Jerry Lamont Harris Jr., of Durham.

There are warrants out for the same charges Lewis-Langston is facing, a news release said.

Harris’ criminal history in the Durham area dates back to 2012. He is currently on probation after serving a sentence in federal prison.

“Harris is considered armed and extremely dangerous,” the news release said.

On Saturday, an off-duty Durham County deputy was shot while driving in his personal car near Wake Forest Highway and Mineral Springs Road. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a white Hyundai Sonata pull up next to the deputy. Officials with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said someone in that car fired multiple shots into the deputy’s car.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

“I do say that I believe he had an angel riding beside him in that vehicle that day,” said former Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews, who knows the deputy personally.