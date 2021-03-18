Man cited in deadly Durham crash now charged with murder months later, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The man originally cited with a misdemeanor in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Durham and injured his wife was arrested for murder, police announced on Thursday.

Durham police responded to the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Stratford Lakes Drive on Sept. 19, 2020. A 2018 Harley Davidson driven by 32-year-old Michael Worsman was stopped on Fayetteville Road and facing south when it was rear-ended by a 2016 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Timothy Long.

Worsman and his 31-year-old wife, Annie, were both taken to the hospital. Worsman later died, police said.

Timothy Long and his passenger were not injured. Long was initially cited for misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid colliding with a vehicle. On Thursday, Durham police said he has since been charged with second-degree murder, felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, and reckless driving to endanger.

At the time, police said alcohol was a factor in the crash.