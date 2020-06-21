Man crashes truck into tree in Durham; distracted driving suspected, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man crashed his pickup truck into a tree early Sunday in Durham after police say he likely became distracted.

The incident was reported just before 12:30 a.m. along Elizabeth Street near Commerce Street, according to Durham police.

The driver was the only occupant of the Ford F-350 pickup, which appeared to cross lanes of oncoming traffic before smashing head-on into a large tree, police said.

The four-door Ford truck, an FX4 model, had major damage to the front end in the one-vehicle wreck.

Police said they think the driver might have been distracted when he hit the tree.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated, but police said he was not likely seriously injured.

There was no word about a possible citation or arrest.

