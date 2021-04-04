Man crashes van after he’s shot, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man driving a van was shot and ended up crashing early Sunday morning.

Police said the man was driving when he was shot, resulting in him crashing near Angier Avenue and South Alston Avenue just before 1 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The early investigation led officers to believe the man was shot around the Family Fare gas station near Alston Avenue and Gann Street, which is right off of the Durham Freeway. The parking lot of the gas station was blocked off as they investigated.

South Alston Avenue was closed from Gann Street to Angier Avenue. Police did not have information on a possible suspect.