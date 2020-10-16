Man critically injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a report of a gunshot wound along the 3200 block of N. Duke Street. An adult male was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said just before 2:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

