Man critically injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.
Police said they responded to a report of a gunshot wound along the 3200 block of N. Duke Street. An adult male was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said just before 2:30 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
