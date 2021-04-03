Man critically injured in Durham shooting

The scene of the Saturday night shooting in Durham. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was critically injured in a shooting in Durham Saturday night, police said.

The incident took place around 8:15 p.m. as the man was walking in the area of Elm Street at Dale Street, Durham police said.

The wounded man, who is in his 20s, was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting. He suffered critical injuries in the incident, police said.

The area of the shooting is just off East Main Street between North Elizabeth Street and North Alston Avenue.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. There are multiple evidence markers in the road at the intersection of Elm and Dale streets.

Officers said they don’t have any suspect information at this time.

“This is an active investigation and there are no further details at this time,” a Durham police tweet said.