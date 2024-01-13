DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man crossing a street was killed during a hit-and-run crash involving a car in Durham Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. on Holloway Street near Adams Street, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

The man was crossing Holloway Street when he was hit by a Chevrolet Cruz, which is possibly silver, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene and headed east on Holloway Street, the news release said.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

“Speed appears to be a factor in this crash,” officials said in the release.

The crash is still under investigation.

Officials said anyone with information about the crash should call Investigator J.D. Colquitt at 919-560-4935 ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.