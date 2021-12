Scene of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Durham on Dec. 22, 2021. (Sean Cudahy/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Wednesday night in Durham, police said.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the report of a crash near W. Club Boulevard and Dollar Avenue. They learned that a man was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle, police said.

The vehicle drove away.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

No description of the suspect vehicle was available.