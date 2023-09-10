DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after a fatal shooting that happened just after midnight Sunday morning, police say.

According to a release from the Durham Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Hunt Street around 12:16 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Emergency responders took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.

Investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading to the shooting, but police say it currently appears to be an isolated incident.

No suspects are in custody at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator J. Turner at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29532 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.