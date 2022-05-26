DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just four days after a man was shot and killed while driving a car in Durham, another similar shooting has taken place, police said.

The broad-daylight shooting Monday killed a man driving a Jeep along N.C. 55, according to Durham police.

Thursday just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police said they received a call about a car crash with injuries in the 800 block of South Street.

“Officers arrived on scene approximately a minute after the call was dispatched and located an adult male who had been shot,” police said in a news release.

The man died at the scene. A CBS 17 reporter at the scene said that a gold Prius appeared to be involved in the incident.

Parts of South Street and Chestnut Street are blocked while police investigate Thursday night.

Police said anyone with information about the incident should contact Investigator J.L. Kellar at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.