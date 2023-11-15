DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is dead after a shooting in Durham on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers were sent in response to a ShotSpotter alert on the 1300 block of Wabash Street. When officers arrive on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS crews transported the victim to a local hospital, which is where he ultimately died, police said.

No word yet on any suspects or persons of interest in custody.

Our CBS 17 crew on scene reports seeing multiple evidence markers on Wabash Street and around the apartments and that police tape is covering nearly the entire block.

Police said this is an active investigation and no further information can be released at this time.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at 919-560-4440 ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.