Man dead after shooting reported in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham say that a person died after a shooting was reported Sunday night.

The incident was dispatched as a shooting just before 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Wadesboro Street, according to a news release from Durham police.

“Upon arrival they discovered a deceased man lying outside with an apparent gunshot wound,” the news release said.

No other details were released by police.

