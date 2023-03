DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The wreck happened on Hillsborough Road at the U.S. 15/501 overpass, according to Durham police.

EMS responded after police and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The overpass has been closed until further notice.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later here for more details.