Man dies a week after hit-and-run in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man hit by a car while crossing the street in Durham last week died from his injuries, police said Wednesday.

Steven Carroll Herring, 50, was struck by a car along W. Club Boulevard just before 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 22. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Wednesday, a news release said.

The vehicle, which officers believe was a mid-2000s white Pontiac Grand Am, drove away, police said.

Herring was in a crosswalk when he was hit by the car. Police said they have not yet found the car or identified the driver. They believe it could have damage to the right-side front bumper, windshield, and hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. A. Bell at 919-560-4935, ext. 29411, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

