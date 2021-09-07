Man dies after being shot, found outside car near Durham intersection, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was found shot outside his car in Durham on Sunday afternoon has died, Durham police said Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:43 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers responded to a shooting in the 2000-block of Holloway Street near Hardee Street.

Once at the scene, officers found 52-year-old Bryant Bennett lying beside his vehicle with a gunshot wound. Bennett was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Bennett’s condition was downgraded to critical several hours after the shooting. He later died at the hospital but police did not specify when.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows that Bennett was shot while inside his vehicle. Authorities said on Sunday that the passenger shot the victim in the abdomen.

The shooting was not random, police said.

No suspect information has been released and no charges have been filed, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Williams at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29330 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.