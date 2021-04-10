Man dies after daytime shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a man died after a daytime shooting Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Rutherford Street, according Durham police.

A man was taken to a local hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in the shooting. The man later died at the hospital, police said.

Police said the case was a homicide. They did not say if they had a suspect in custody.

“This is an active investigation and there are no further details at this time,” the Durham police statement said.

