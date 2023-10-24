DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one suspect is on the loose after a man died after a fight at a Durham park Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported as an “aggravated assault” just before 3:15 p.m. at Long Meadow Park in the 900 block of Liberty Street, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

“When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim who was unconscious and not breathing,” the news release said.

Police said an initial investigation revealed the victim was in “a physical altercation with another subject” before he was discovered.

EMS crews took the man to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, the news release said.

The man later died at the hospital.

Long Meadow Park is located near the intersection of Holloway Street and North Alston Avenue.

“This is an active investigation and no further information can be released at this time,” police said.

Officers said anyone with information about the homicide should call Investigator T. Stuart at 919-560-4440 ext. 29340 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.