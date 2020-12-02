Man dies after he’s found shot in car in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man later died after he was found in a car following a shooting in Durham Tuesday evening, police say.
The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. as a shooting in the 1200 block of East Main Street, according to a news release from Durham police.
A man was found inside a car when police arrived, the news release said.
“The male, who had been shot, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later,” the release said.
No other details were released by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29321 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
