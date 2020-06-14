Man dies after he’s hit by van in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after he was hit by a minivan in Durham Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Horton Road and North Duke Street, according to Durham police.

A man was hit by the van and died at the scene. The driver of the van, which had major front-end damage, remained at the scene after the crash.

Early Sunday, police asked motorists to avoid the area.

The wreck is still under investigation, police said.

