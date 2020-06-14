DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after he was hit by a minivan in Durham Saturday night, police said.
The incident was reported around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Horton Road and North Duke Street, according to Durham police.
A man was hit by the van and died at the scene. The driver of the van, which had major front-end damage, remained at the scene after the crash.
Early Sunday, police asked motorists to avoid the area.
The wreck is still under investigation, police said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 2 people, their cat rescued from sinking houseboat at NC coast
- Driver dies after car crashes into home near Myrtle Beach
- Man dies after he’s hit by van in Durham, police say
- North Myrtle Beach restaurants close after workers test positive for COVID-19
- Wendy’s goes up in flames in Atlanta after man is killed by police