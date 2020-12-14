DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a man died after he was shot in a car Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 12:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Lawson Street, according to Durham police.

“When officers arrived, they found an adult male inside a vehicle,” a Durham police news release sid.

The man died at the scene, police said.

The deadly shooting is under investigation. No other details were provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29321 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.