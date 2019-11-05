Man dies days after Durham hit-and-run, police searching for driver

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a man is dead following a Friday night hit-and-run crash.

Police say Brandon Zeigler, 33, was hit near the intersection of South Briggs Avenue and Riddle Road around 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Zeigler was struck by a vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Riddle Road approaching South Briggs Avenue when the crash occurred, according to investigators.

Police say Zeigler died Tuesday morning due to injuries suffered in the crash.

Investigators have not filed charges in the case and are still trying to identify the person or persons responsible for the crash.

Anyone with information may contact Inv. Munter of the Traffic and Crash Team at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

