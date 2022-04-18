DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old man has died following a road rage shooting in Durham on April 12, police said.

Jose Cabrera, 19, died at a Durham hospital after he and a teenager crashed on Alston Avenue near Juniper Street following a shooting shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Durham police said the two men were shot by someone passing them on a scooter who then fled the scene.

At a press conference last week, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said the shooting stemmed from a potential road rage incident.

The driver, who police have not identified as either Cabrera or the teen, drove a few blocks down Alston Avenue before crashing. Officers found the wrecked car on the avenue by Juniper Street.

The teenager was released from the hospital the next morning and remains in stable condition.

No charges have been filed nearly one week later, Durham police said on Monday evening.

Furthermore, less than one hour later, the Durham Police Department responded to another shooting call on W. Carver Street that also turned fatal when a woman died on-scene.