FILE — This photograph taken with long exposure of vehicles on a parkway (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said a man who lost control of his car on a Durham parkway on Wednesday has died.

Officers identified James Alan Galloway, 35, as the person they said lost control of his 2006 Toyota along W. Woodcroft Parkway around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said he was traveling east, lost control, ran off the right side of the road, and hit a tree.

Police pronounced him dead on scene.

They remain investigating and have not released any further information.