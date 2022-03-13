DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham County man died in a house fire early Sunday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. at a home in the 3700 block of East Geer Street, according to Durham County Chief Fire Marshal Jason B. Shepherd.

When crews arrived, flames were showing from the wood frame home, he said.

After the fire was extinguished, a man was found dead inside, Shepherd said.

The fire started in the attic of the home because of deterioration of the chimney in that area, he said.

The man in the home was burning a wood stove, Shepherd said.

Shepherd said people should “make a safety plan and have their chimney inspected.” He also reminded people to check their smoke alarms.

He said a smoke alarm was not seen in the home where the fire happened.

Redwood Volunteer Fire Department was the main crew at the fire.

Others who responded included Creedmoor Volunteer Fire Department, Bahama Volunteer Fire Department and the Durham City Fire Department.

The victim’s name was not released.