Man dies in Durham shooting; police close Holloway Street during investigation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man died in a shooting Friday night.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. along Holloway Street.

A man died from a single gunshot wound to his head, according to police.

Holloway Street is closed between Holloway Street and Briggs Avenue.

At least six police cruisers were at the scene and crime scene tape was up along Holloway Street.

Police said they are receiving conflicting information about what happened. Currently, police said they did not have any suspect information.

No other information was released by police.

