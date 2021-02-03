2 men killed in separate Durham shootings; cases may be related, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two deadly shootings that took place Wednesday evening in Durham may be connected, police said.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Cushman Street around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find a 37-year-old man who had been shot. He died at the scene, police said.
While investigating that shooting, police received a report of a 19-year-old who had been shot along the 500 block of Hardee Street. That victim died at the scene, as well.
The two scenes are about 2 miles apart.
“It appears that these two shootings may be related. This is an active investigation and there are no further details are available at this time,” a news release said.