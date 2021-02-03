2 men killed in separate Durham shootings; cases may be related, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two deadly shootings that took place Wednesday evening in Durham may be connected, police said.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Cushman Street around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find a 37-year-old man who had been shot. He died at the scene, police said.

While investigating that shooting, police received a report of a 19-year-old who had been shot along the 500 block of Hardee Street. That victim died at the scene, as well.

The two scenes are about 2 miles apart.

Scene of a Feb. 3, 2021 deadly shooting on Hardee Street in Durham.

“It appears that these two shootings may be related. This is an active investigation and there are no further details are available at this time,” a news release said.