Man driving car when vehicle is hit by gunfire in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a moving car was struck by gunfire southeast of downtown Sunday night.

The incident happened just a couple of hours after the driver of a car along N.C. 55 was killed when shots were fired into his car, police said.

Durham police said the incident happened at the area where Lyon and Ramseur streets intersect, which is near East Peabody Street and less than a block from east Pettigrew Street.

The victim, who was not wounded, drove to the police station to have his car checked by officers. The back window of the car appeared to be shattered by the gunshots.

No other information was available.