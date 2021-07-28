Man facing murder, DWI charges after Durham crash that killed 1

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have charged a driver in a deadly crash that ejected himself and two other people early Monday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to a crash in the area of Junction Road and Inlet Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The crash happened when a car driven by Everardo Garcia left the roadway and Garcia overcorrected causing the vehicle to go airborne, police said in news release Wednesday.

The vehicle then hit a utility pole and a tree off the road in nearby woods, also knocking down some powerlines.

Passenger Paulo Mendoza died at the scene, the release said.

Garcia and the other passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved in the collision,” police said Wednesday.

Garcia was cited for driving while impaired and driving while license revoked, police said.

Furthermore, a warrant for arrest was issued for Garcia for second-degree murder, aggravated felony death, aggravated felony serious injury, careless and reckless driving and no car insurance.