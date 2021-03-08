Man forced into Durham apartment by 3 armed women, robbed of cash, phone, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are now investigating a fourth armed robbery that targeted a Hispanic victim over the past several days, according to a release sent Monday.

Durham police warned the public last Friday night after three armed robberies occurred before 10 p.m.

Police said they are looking for two male suspects in their early 20s who were dressed in all black. Investigators believe these two men committed all three armed robberies and the victims of the crimes are Hispanic males.

The first robbery happened around 8:49 p.m. in the 1300-block of Morreene Road.

Police say the second happened around 9:10 p.m. in the 2900-block of Chapel Hill Road.

The third robbery happened around 9:22 p.m. in the 4200-block of Garrett Road, police said.

On Monday, police said a fourth armed robbery occurred Saturday night in the 2200-block of Morehead Avenue.

According to authorities, a Hispanic male told police that around 9:30 p.m., three women armed with guns forced him into his apartment and took cash and his phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.