Man found dead after drowning at Falls Lake, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities responded to a drowning that claimed the life of a man in Wake County Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. at the Rollingview boat ramp at Falls Lake, according to the news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said witnesses told them a man had gone into the water but had not resurfaced.

Recovery and search units from Durham County Sheriff’s Office and Durham Fire Department soon began a search of the water.

The body of a Hispanic male was recovered, the release said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

