DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that caused a man to crash a car and trigger a power outage on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting in 2700 block of Holloway Street shortly after 2 p.m.

Upon arriving, officers located a man inside a vehicle who was shot. The victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead, police said.

After the shooting, the victim’s car hit a utility pole causing a power outage in an area along Holloway Street from Junction Road to Lynn Road, police said.

About 1,200 people are currently without power in the area, according to Duke Energy, which is responding to the scene.

The Saturday afternoon shooting happened less than 24 hours after a teen girl was shot and killed in the same area of Durham.

The Saturday shooting comes after a few high-profile deadly Durham shootings in which people were hit by gunfire while driving and then crashed. One happened just 11 days ago along U.S. 15-501 and left a 19-year-old dead.

A similar deadly shooting happened a month ago along N.C. 55 when gunfire also hit a hot dog restaurant and left a Jeep driver dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.