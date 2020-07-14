Man found dead in pond in Durham; death investigation underway, sheriff’s office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a pond in Durham on Monday evening, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators responded to the 3100 block of Holloway Street around 5:15 p.m. Monday. It was there that they found the man in the pond.

A search and recovery team from the sheriff’s office helped remove the body, which was then sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner for an autopsy, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 919-560-0880 or Durham County Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

No further information was released.

