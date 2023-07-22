DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are investigating after a man was found shot in a crashed car Friday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 400 block of S. Driver St.

When they arrived, they said they found a car that had been crashed.

A passenger was inside suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the police department.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not on scene when officers arrived, they said.

He was later located and it was determined that he had not been shot, according to investigators.

Officers said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.