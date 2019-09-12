Man found shot in Durham apartment complex later dies at hospital, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found shot at an apartment complex in Durham early on Thursday and later died at the hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred around 12 a.m. in the 2900-block of Bainbridge Drive, according to officials.

The man’s family transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the shooting, but he later died there.

No suspect information is available at this time. The victim has not yet been identified.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now