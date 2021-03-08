Man found shot multiple times on the side of Durham road, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times on the side of the road Monday morning.

According to police, witnesses found a man on the side of the road at around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Cecil Street and S. Alston Avenue. He had been shot multiple times.

The man was driven to the hospital where he was found to be in possession of a gun and drugs, police said.

Duke police are holding the victim, according to Durham police.

No further information is available at this time.

