DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found shot and seriously injured near a Durham shopping center on Sunday night, police said.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting call with injuries in the 5400-block of New Hope Commons Drive at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Once at the scene, police found an adult male who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said that the shooting did not occur at or near the New Hope Commons shopping center but they’re unsure of the exact location of where the shooting happened.

The shooting is still under investigation.