Man found shot to death inside Durham motel room, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have launched a death investigation after a man was found shot to death inside a motel, according to authorities.
Police responded to a shooting call at the Extended Stay America, located in the 4500-block of N.C. Highway 55, at approximately 11:51 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Once at the motel, officers found a man shot to death inside a room there, according to officials.
Police said they currently have no suspect information or other details that can be shared at this time.
The identity of the man has not been released.
Investigators were still at the scene as of 5 a.m. Monday.
