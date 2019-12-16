Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Durham, police say

A North Carolina Central University police vehicle at the scene where the man was found shot Sunday night. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Durham late Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of South Roxboro and East Enterprise streets, according to Durham police.

The area is about four blocks from North Carolina Central University. Campus police were at the scene helping Durham police search for a suspect, an officer said.

The man who was wounded would not talk to police about the shooting and would not provide his name, according to Durham officers.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other details were released.

