Man hit by Amtrak train, killed in downtown Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a person was hit by a train and killed in downtown Durham on Friday morning.

The crash was reported at 7:25 a.m. on West Pettigrew Street near Blackwell Street, police said.

Police said the man was hit around 7:25 a.m. Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, a westbound Amtrak train struck a male pedestrian who was on the tracks. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one on the train was injured.

