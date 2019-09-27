Man hit by Amtrak train, killed in downtown Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a person was hit by a train and killed in downtown Durham on Friday morning.
The crash was reported at 7:25 a.m. on West Pettigrew Street near Blackwell Street, police said.
According to authorities, a westbound Amtrak train struck a male pedestrian who was on the tracks. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one on the train was injured.
This story will be updated as it develops.
