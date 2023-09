DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was hit by a train in Durham Saturday night, police say.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to a report of a “train versus pedestrian” at approximately 10:41 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been struck by a train. Emergency responders took him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown what kind of train hit the man. Police also did not say where the incident happened.