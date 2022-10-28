DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was struck and killed by a car in Durham, according to police.

This happened around 7:25 p.m. in the eastbound lane of Cameron Boulevard near Erwin Road.

Police said the victim was struck by a “Silver 2015 Toyota Rav 4” which cause him to fall into the westbound lane and he was hit again “by a gold 2000 Toyota Camry.”

Police said they are still working to identify the victim.

Officers also stated that there are no crosswalks in the area of the crash.

Officers said that their preliminary investigation has found that speed and impartment don’t seem to be a factor in the crash.

Police are still investigating this crash.

If you have any information, call Corporal J. Bell at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29411 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.