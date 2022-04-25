DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Friday night.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. at the BP gas station at 3834 Cheek Road, just east of Durham in Durham County.

“(The suspect) approached the clerk with a black handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied, giving him an undisclosed amount of cash,” according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect then ran from the store toward Fletchers Chapel Road, deputies said.

The thief covered his face with a light blue shirt during the robbery. Deputies released two photos of the incident.

Photo from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured.