Man hospitalized after Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Durham Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. along the 900 block of Liberty Street. Police said a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The incident does not appear to be random, according to preliminary reports,” Durham police spokesperson Kammie Michael said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

