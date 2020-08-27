Man hospitalized after Durham shooting

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Durham Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. along the 900 block of Liberty Street. Police said a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The incident does not appear to be random, according to preliminary reports,” Durham police spokesperson Kammie Michael said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories