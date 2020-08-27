Man hospitalized after Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Durham Wednesday evening, police said.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. along the 900 block of Liberty Street. Police said a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“The incident does not appear to be random, according to preliminary reports,” Durham police spokesperson Kammie Michael said.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
