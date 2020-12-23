Man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Guthrie Avenue.

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not said what led up to the shooting. No suspects have been arrested.

