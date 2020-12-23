DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Guthrie Avenue.
A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not said what led up to the shooting. No suspects have been arrested.
- House Speaker Pelosi says Democrats ‘ready’ to bring President Trump’s $2,000 stimulus check proposal to House floor
- Daniels, N.C. State beat 17th-ranked Tar Heels 79-76
- Small town local golfer shooting for the big time
- Man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after Durham shooting, police say
- Garner town council unanimously approves addition of Costco, Chick-Fil-A near US 401
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now