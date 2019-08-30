Man hurt in drive-by shooting at south Durham apartments

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are searching for a suspect involved in an early Friday morning shooting at an apartment complex in south Durham.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Courtney Creek Boulevard around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities said a man was backing his vehicle into a parking spot when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the car.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and eye from flying glass.

Authorities said the suspect drove away in a dark-colored vehicle. Police are still investigating whether or not this victim was targeted or if the shooting was random.

One resident at the apartment complex, who did not want to release his name or appear on camera, said he heard the shots fired.

“All of a sudden we heard 8 to 9 gunshots and it sounded so close, like it was outside our apartment,” the resident said. “The past few days, a lot of this has been happening. It’s like, I’m worried for my family and I’ve got to protect my family.”

In recent weeks, CBS 17 has reported on multiple drive-by shootings

Officials with Durham police said they are still looking into if any of them are connected.

“We have had shootings in pretty widespread areas of our city,” said Mark-Anthony Middleton, Durham City Councilman for Ward 2.

Middleton said the city needs to find the root of the problem and address it.

“It just strengthens my resolve each day and I know it strengthens the resolve of many in our city to do what’s necessary strategically in the short term to get a handle on this issue,” Middleton said.

Middleton said next week Durham City Council will be discussing the creation of a public safety task force that can come up with different approaches to combatting crime in the city.

