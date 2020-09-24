Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Durham, police said.

The shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. along the 400 block of East Pilot Street. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It wasn’t clear if the man was the target of the shooting.

The vehicle involved was a black sedan and may be connected to other shootings that have happened recently in Durham, police said.

