DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been identified after he was found shot to death on a Durham street in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Daryl Paige, 37, was found in the 900 block of Clarendon Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Durham Police Department officers pronounced him dead at the scene.

Additionally, officers found another man who had also been shot. Although police did not identify him, they said he remains in critical condition.

This was the second deadly Durham shooting in approximately two hours late Saturday and early Sunday.

The first happened at about 11:05 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of East Cornwallis Road. The man found there was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

Neither shooting is random, police told CBS 17.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Investigator G. Silla at (919) 560-4440 or Investigator Sokal at (919) 560-4400.